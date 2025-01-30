30 January 2025
EN

Rauf Mammadov: "The national championship should be valued as the most important tournament every year"

Chess
News
30 January 2025 17:44
9
Rauf Mammadov: "The national championship should be valued as the most important tournament every year"

“Our preparation for the National Championship is ongoing. My goal is to play well,” said Rauf Mammadov, who will participate in the Azerbaijan Chess Championship, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Idman.biz reports that the 37-year-old grandmaster emphasized that it is a great initiative to organize the national championship with the participation of all active chess players: “It’s great that the championship will feature well-known players like Teimour Rajabov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, among others. I would like this to be a continuous practice because Azerbaijan is a leading chess country. If we look at the US championship, we can see all the top players with high FIDE ratings battling it out. It’s always interesting when the strongest players compete.”

He also expressed his pleasure about the increase in the tournament's prize fund: “I hope that in the future, it will increase even more. I believe that special attention should be given to the national championship, and it should be considered the most important tournament by the federation every year. This is because Azerbaijan Chess Federation has organized prestigious tournaments like the World Cup and Grand Prix in the country in recent years. It would be great if the National Championship was organized at the same level as these events.”

The experienced chess player also talked about his plans for future competitions after the National Championship: “This year, we have many tournaments ahead. However, the most important ones are the World Cup, which will take place in October and November. Before that, we will participate in the European Championship for individuals and teams. Our team has been unable to win the gold medal for several years, but this year, we aim to place among the winners.”

The Azerbaijan Chess Championship will be held from January 31 to February 15. The total prize fund for the men's championship is 60,000 manats, while the women's championship has a prize fund of 30,000 manats.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Suleymanli to miss national championship opener
15:34
Chess

Suleymanli to miss national championship opener

Chess player Aydin Suleymanli will be absent from the opening ceremony of the national championship at Landmark

Fikret Sideifzade: "We are eagerly awaiting the Azerbaijani Championship"
12:50
Chess

Fikret Sideifzade: "We are eagerly awaiting the Azerbaijani Championship"

As the championship is set to begin tomorrow, the experienced coach shared his thoughts on the event

Suleymanli to face Challenger tournament participant in upcoming match
12:20
Chess

Suleymanli to face Challenger tournament participant in upcoming match

He will go head-to-head with Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu in the next round of the Tata Steel Chess tournament

Azerbaijani chess masters ready for European Championship in Romania
11:35
Chess

Azerbaijani chess masters ready for European Championship in Romania

Top Azerbaijani players, including Riad Samadov and Vugar Manafov, are set to compete in the highly anticipated European Championship this March

Aydin Suleymanli secures fourth win at Tata Steel Chess, climbs to third place
11:01
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli secures fourth win at Tata Steel Chess, climbs to third place

The Azerbaijani chess star outshines Kazakh opponent in the 10th round, positioning himself just behind the tournament leader
Suleymanli fights for a top-three finish at Tata Steel Chess
29 January 17:29
Chess

Suleymanli fights for a top-three finish at Tata Steel Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster remains in contention as the tournament nears its conclusion

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS
29 January 18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots - STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds