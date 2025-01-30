Suleymanli to face Challenger tournament participant in upcoming match

Aydin Suleymanli, the Azerbaijani chess grandmaster, will go head-to-head with Indian chess player Vaishali Rameshbabu in the next round of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Both players had a rest day today, and they will face off in the 11th round scheduled for January 31, Idman.biz reports.

Suleymanli has been performing confidently, with four wins and a total of 6.5 points, surpassing Netherlands' representative Benjamin Bok on tiebreaks.

Vaishali Rameshbabu, sister of Challenger Tournament participant Praggnanandhaa, sits in ninth place with 5 points.

Czech representative Thai Dai Van Nguyen leads the tournament with 7.5 points.

