27 January 2025
Suleymanli wins third match at Tata Steel Chess in Netherlands

27 January 2025 12:45
24
The Tata Steel Chess tournament continues in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports that in the 8th round of the Challengers event, Aydın Suleymanli, Azerbaijan’s chess grandmaster, claimed victory over Francisco Oro from Argentina.

With his third win, Suleymanli now has 5 points and is positioned in the top three. He trails the leader, Tay Nguyen from the Czech Republic, by just one point.

The chess players will have a rest day today and will resume play tomorrow for the 9th round, where Aydın Suleymanli will face Kazakhstani Kazybek Nogerbek.

Idman.biz

