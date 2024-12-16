Mahir Mammadov reflects on 2024

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, has reviewed the year 2024.

After the event dedicated to the end-of-year summary, Mammadov stated that the results of the youth and junior chess players were not satisfactory, Idman.biz reports.

He highlighted that the most memorable moment of 2024 was Ulviyya Fataliyeva’s European Championship victory, calling it an unprecedented achievement in Azerbaijan’s history. "Until now, only Teymur had won second place at the European Championship in Poland in 2010. Ulviyya’s championship victory was also congratulated by Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. The President Ilham Aliyev’s support for sports is exceptional. I would also like to emphasize the success of Ayan Allahverdiyeva."

According to Mammadov, the Federation’s Executive Committee will adopt a code of ethics for chess players. "Next year, we plan to introduce a pension and support program for chess players. Additionally, the ethical behavior rules for players will be approved and published on our website. Chess players who meet the requirements will have all doors open to them. All of them will be invited to participate in the programs."

Emin Aga

Idman.biz