16 December 2024
EN

Mahir Mammadov reflects on 2024

Chess
News
16 December 2024 12:16
20
Mahir Mammadov reflects on 2024

The President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Mahir Mammadov, has reviewed the year 2024.

After the event dedicated to the end-of-year summary, Mammadov stated that the results of the youth and junior chess players were not satisfactory, Idman.biz reports.

He highlighted that the most memorable moment of 2024 was Ulviyya Fataliyeva’s European Championship victory, calling it an unprecedented achievement in Azerbaijan’s history. "Until now, only Teymur had won second place at the European Championship in Poland in 2010. Ulviyya’s championship victory was also congratulated by Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. The President Ilham Aliyev’s support for sports is exceptional. I would also like to emphasize the success of Ayan Allahverdiyeva."

According to Mammadov, the Federation’s Executive Committee will adopt a code of ethics for chess players. "Next year, we plan to introduce a pension and support program for chess players. Additionally, the ethical behavior rules for players will be approved and published on our website. Chess players who meet the requirements will have all doors open to them. All of them will be invited to participate in the programs."

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Victory tour in Spain for Allahverdiyeva and Ibrahimova
14:23
Chess

Victory tour in Spain for Allahverdiyeva and Ibrahimova

Azerbaijani chess players continue their participation in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain
Farid Gayibov: "We hope for medal-winning performances at the Olympics"
11:44
Chess

Farid Gayibov: "We hope for medal-winning performances at the Olympics"

He noted that the Federation continues to distinguish itself positively with both local and international tournaments, including the tournament in Shusha dedicated to the memory of Vugar Gashimov
Farid Gayibov: "We are satisfied with the work of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation" - PHOTO
11:19
Chess

Farid Gayibov: "We are satisfied with the work of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation" - PHOTO

An event dedicated to the annual review of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation was held
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov faced a problem at Turkish customs
15 December 16:05
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov faced a problem at Turkish customs

He said that Shakhriyar was suspected of smuggling
Allahverdiyeva started the international tournament with two victories
14 December 11:11
Chess

Allahverdiyeva started the international tournament with two victories

She won two victories at the start: firstly she defeated Lior Edid (England) and then Joseph Girel (France)
Eltaj Safarli secures third consecutive win in Skopje
14 December 10:51
Chess

Eltaj Safarli secures third consecutive win in Skopje

Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Eltaj Safarli claimed his third consecutive victory at the Skopje Open international tournament in North Macedonia

Most read

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop
14 December 09:17
Football

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed
UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO
13 December 16:19
Football

UEFA World Cup qualifying draw results - VIDEO

The draw for the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place