Farid Gayibov: "We hope for medal-winning performances at the Olympics"

In a statement after the Azerbaijan Chess Federation’s event dedicated to the results of 2024, Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, expressed his gratitude towards the Federation for a highly productive year.

He noted that the Federation continues to distinguish itself positively with both local and international tournaments, including the tournament in Shusha dedicated to the memory of Vugar Gashimov, Idman.biz reports.

"This year, as always, the Federation was very active, organizing various competitions in the capital and other regions. We also celebrated significant achievements in chess, with Ulviyya Fataliyeva becoming the first-ever Azerbaijani female European chess champion. This was a moment of great joy for all of us. Looking ahead, we hope our national teams, both men’s and women’s, will return from the Olympics with medals. We believe that with the special attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, we will continue to achieve great results," Gayibov added.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz