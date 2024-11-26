Nakhchivan Chess Federation ceases operations

The Chess Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, established in 2002, has officially ceased its activities as of today.



Idman.biz reports that the announcement was made via the federation’s official Facebook page.

The statement highlighted the federation’s significant contributions over the years, including the development of titled chess players, European champions, multiple Azerbaijani champions, and winners of numerous international tournaments. Additionally, Nakhchivan has hosted countless prestigious international events, notably the globally recognized Nakhchivan Open.

The federation was chaired by Seymur Talibov.

