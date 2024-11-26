26 November 2024
EN

Nakhchivan Chess Federation ceases operations

Chess
News
26 November 2024 10:10
23
Nakhchivan Chess Federation ceases operations

The Chess Federation of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, established in 2002, has officially ceased its activities as of today.

Idman.biz reports that the announcement was made via the federation’s official Facebook page.

The statement highlighted the federation’s significant contributions over the years, including the development of titled chess players, European champions, multiple Azerbaijani champions, and winners of numerous international tournaments. Additionally, Nakhchivan has hosted countless prestigious international events, notably the globally recognized Nakhchivan Open.

The federation was chaired by Seymur Talibov.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system
Azerbaijani chess player in the Wake-Aan-Zee tournament
24 November 11:11
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player in the Wake-Aan-Zee tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will participate in the prestigious Weik-Aan-Zee tournament
Azerbaijan shines at European Chess Championship: Record-breaking achievements and World Cup qualification
22 November 09:00
Chess

Azerbaijan shines at European Chess Championship: Record-breaking achievements and World Cup qualification

The European Chess Championship, held in Petrovač, Montenegro, proved remarkable for Azerbaijan’s chess scene
Rauf Mammadov qualifies for the World Chess Cup
20 November 10:30
Chess

Rauf Mammadov qualifies for the World Chess Cup

Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov has secured a spot in the World Chess Cup
FIDE World Cadet Chess Championship 2024: Azerbaijan to compete with 10 players
14 November 16:09
Chess

FIDE World Cadet Chess Championship 2024: Azerbaijan to compete with 10 players

More than 4,000 youth players from over 80 countries are expected at the championship
European Chess Championship kicks off
8 November 11:24
Chess

European Chess Championship kicks off

A total of 395 players, including 125 grandmasters, will compete in the tournament

Most read

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system