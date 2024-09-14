Aynur Sofiyeva: "I believe that we will achieve high results at the Olympics"

"Our national chess team, consisting of both women and men, has prepared for this Olympics at a high level."

It was told by Idman.biz, the first international female grandmaster of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world, Aynur Sofiyeva.

He spoke about the Azerbaijani national team competing in the 45th World Chess Olympiad held in Budapest. Sofiyeva said that Azerbaijani chess players participated in various tournaments during the year with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation: "I think that they should get a good result in return for this suffering. There are also issues of luck and fortune in sports. But I believe that we will achieve high results in this Olympics."

According to him, the Olympics is the highest level tournament for athletes: "Both as a country and as athletes, we prepare for these competitions in a special way. An example of this is the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games held in France this year. Our athletes did their best to get a good result here. Similarly, the Chess Olympiad is like this. First, I could mention a few chess players, and I expect high results from such and such an athlete. But now our chess players have developed their potential by working on themselves so much that almost every chess player in the team is valuable for us and they are chosen. That's why I don't want to discriminate by mentioning someone's name."

World Chess Olympiad, which started on September 11, will continue until September 23.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz