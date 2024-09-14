14 September 2024
EN

Aynur Sofiyeva: "I believe that we will achieve high results at the Olympics"

Chess
News
14 September 2024 11:04
24
Aynur Sofiyeva: "I believe that we will achieve high results at the Olympics"

"Our national chess team, consisting of both women and men, has prepared for this Olympics at a high level."

It was told by Idman.biz, the first international female grandmaster of Azerbaijan and the Islamic world, Aynur Sofiyeva.

He spoke about the Azerbaijani national team competing in the 45th World Chess Olympiad held in Budapest. Sofiyeva said that Azerbaijani chess players participated in various tournaments during the year with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation: "I think that they should get a good result in return for this suffering. There are also issues of luck and fortune in sports. But I believe that we will achieve high results in this Olympics."

According to him, the Olympics is the highest level tournament for athletes: "Both as a country and as athletes, we prepare for these competitions in a special way. An example of this is the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games held in France this year. Our athletes did their best to get a good result here. Similarly, the Chess Olympiad is like this. First, I could mention a few chess players, and I expect high results from such and such an athlete. But now our chess players have developed their potential by working on themselves so much that almost every chess player in the team is valuable for us and they are chosen. That's why I don't want to discriminate by mentioning someone's name."

World Chess Olympiad, which started on September 11, will continue until September 23.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan national teams against Montenegro and Slovenia
14:20
Chess

World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan national teams against Montenegro and Slovenia

The 45th World Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men win, women lose first point - PHOTO
13 September 23:03
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men win, women lose first point - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
Azerbaijan national teams will challenge Moldovan and Argentinian chess players
13 September 10:22
Chess

Azerbaijan national teams will challenge Moldovan and Argentinian chess players

The squads will be determined later
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men beat Finland, women beat Australia - PHOTO - VIDEO
12 September 22:52
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men beat Finland, women beat Australia - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 2nd round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad held in Budapest has been concluded
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Flying start from Azerbaijan - PHOTO
11 September 22:03
Chess

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Flying start from Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad begins in Budapest.

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time
10 September 18:04
Chess

Magnus Carlsen becomes World Champion in rapid for the 4th time

This is the 4th success of the 16-time World Champion in this category

Most read

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye
12 September 16:37
Football

Goalless draw for Azerbaijan and Turkiye

This was the 2nd game between the teams. In the first match, the Moon Stars won with a score of 4:0
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 September 14:52
Formula 1

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Free practice ended - PHOTO - VIDEO

The first free run at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on "Formula-1" has ended
Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban
12 September 18:00
Football

Rodrigo Bentancur potentially facing six to twelve-match ban

Bentancur responded to a journalist's request for a Son Heung-min shirt by joking that all South Koreans ‘"look the same"
Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day
13 September 21:44
Judo

Zagreb Grand Prix: 1 silver, 2 bronze on first day

Zagreb Judo Grand Prix has started today