45th FIDE Chess Olympiad kicks off - PHOTO

10 September 2024
Today, the Opening Ceremony of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

As per Idman.biz, 197 teams from men's competitions and 184 teams from women's competitions will compete in the Olympiad.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Muhammad Muradli will perform in the Azerbaijan national team consisting of male chess players. As captain, Teymur Rajabov will help the team. The men's chess team is ranked 12th.

Captain Teimour Rajabov said in the official statement of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation that they aim to show a decent fight in the competition.

Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova will compete for medals in the national team of female chess players. The captain will be Mihail Shereshevsky. According to the rating, the team is on the 6th place.

Shereshevsky said that they will take each game seriously at the Olympiad and try to perform well.

The Chess Olympiad will continue until September 23. The parties of the first round of the competition will be held on September 11.

