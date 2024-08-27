One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary.

Liechtenstein, Jersey, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts and Nevis, US Virgin Islands, St. Lucia, Nauru and Cayman Islands will perform in this competition for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

It is interesting that all these teams will participate in the women's competition. There are interesting points about the number of teams participating in the Olympics.

If 182 men's teams and 176 women's teams were registered four years ago in Batumi, Georgia, in Chennai 2022 these numbers were equal to 187 and 162. In Budapest, this number reached 193 and 181, respectively.

Idman.biz