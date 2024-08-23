23 August 2024
Mustafa Sek signed a 3-year contract with Neftchi

Neftchi made another transfer.

The capital club has recruited Mustafa Sek, a Spanish defender of Senegalese origin, Idman.biz reports.

A 3-year contract was signed with the 28-year-old football player. Mustafa will play in Neftchi in uniform number 24. Sek can play on the left side of defense and midfield.

Sek played in different age group teams of Barcelona, Lazio, Roma and other Italian clubs, and played in the teams of the Netherlands and Portugal. His last club was Portimonense (Portugal).

