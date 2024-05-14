Ulviyya Fataliyeva: "As oceans get deeper, it’s more pleasant to discover" - VIDEO

“When you are in love, you are bound”

"The main reason for characterizing chess as both an art and a sport is its features in physical and sports requirements. As in art, we can create here too."

This was said by Azerbaijani chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The member of the national team, who wrote a new history in the country's sport by becoming the European champion, said that there are great adventures in chess: "Oceans are not fully discovered. We are not afraid of drowning. Until today, there have been many races, many periods where we "drown" and survive again. In the end, you come back to the thought that no matter how overwhelmed I am, no matter how many difficulties I suffer, I still have desires, dreams, and goals. As oceans get deeper, it’s more pleasant to discover. We are always ready to explore. According to what I said, we are more attached to chess. Once you start playing chess, you can't stop. When you are in love, you are bound. I wish everyone could play chess. Not only bonding, it also helps in discipline and human qualities."

It should be noted that Ulviyya Fataliyeva was awarded the title of European champion in Rhodes, Greece.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz