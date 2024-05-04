Azerbaijani chess players in the 125 thousand dollar competition

The "Dubai Police Global Chess Challenge" chess tournament will start today in the UAE.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan will compete with 7 intellectuals in the competition organized in 3 categories.

Eltaj Safarli (2612), Aydın Suleymanli (2607) and Ahmet Khagan (2321) will perform in the battle of the strongest. Ayan Allahverdiyeva (2152) and Kamal Isfandiyarli (1836) will go behind the board in category B.

Mahammad Kazimzade and Elshad Yusif Aliyev will participate among chess players under 18 years old.

It should be noted that the competition to be held with the Swiss system will consist of 9 rounds. The tournament with a total prize pool of 125,000 dollars will end on May 13.

Idman.biz