Zeynab Rahimova: “We will achieve even greater success”

“Hearing our national anthem play because of my victory is a great honor for me.”

That’s what Azerbaijani national team boxer Zeynab Rahimova (52 kg) told Idman.biz after winning the gold medal at the traditional Great Silk Way International Tournament, held in Baku for both male and female boxers.

Sharing her post-fight impressions, Rahimova said:

“I was under immense stress after losing the first round. Then I consulted with my coaches, and thanks to the tactics we set up, I managed to turn the match around.”

Competing in the 52 kg weight class this time instead of her usual 54 kg, Rahimova expressed joy at winning the tournament for the second year in a row:

“Since I was the champion last year, I didn’t want to accept losing in this year’s final. I’m extremely happy to win this tournament for the second time. All of my opponents were accomplished athletes. I’m thankful to God that I came out on top. First and foremost, I want to thank my coaches. This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We will go on to achieve even greater success. I dedicate this victory to my homeland.”

Zeynab Rahimova defeated Anja Sadvakassova of Kazakhstan in the final with a score of 4:1.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz