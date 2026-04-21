21 April 2026
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Roy Jones Jr open to exhibition fight with Thierry Henry

Boxing
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21 April 2026 09:17
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Roy Jones Jr open to exhibition fight with Thierry Henry

Former five-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. has revealed he would be open to an exhibition fight with former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry, hinting at a potential crossover event between boxing and football.

As reported by Idman.Biz citing Sport Bible, the 57-year-old American made it clear that any such bout would depend on the financial terms offered. While intrigued by the idea, he stressed that he would only step into the ring under the right conditions.

"If the money is good, why not? It’s a reason to get back in shape. I’m not going to do it for nothing, but for the right amount, I would agree," Jones Jr said.

The boxing icon also noted that he has largely distanced himself from exhibition projects in recent years, often viewing them as lacking substance. However, the prospect of facing a globally recognised figure like Henry could represent a rare exception, especially amid the growing trend of crossover events involving athletes from different sports.

Idman.Biz
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