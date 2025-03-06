Banuchichak Nasirli defeats Kazakhstan’s boxer at Adriatic Pearl

The Youth World Boxing Cup Adriatic Pearl, held in Budva, Montenegro, continues with young boxers competing for the prestigious World Cup status.

Idman.biz reports that on the third day of the competition, another athlete from the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the next stage.

Banuchichak Nasirli, competing in the 48 kg category, faced Kazakhstan's Aiym Tankibaeva in the quarterfinals. The match ended in a victory for our boxer with a score of 3:2 (29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 27:30). She will now face Natalya Niewiadomska from Poland in the semifinals, scheduled for March 7.

By reaching the semifinals, Nasirli has secured at least a bronze medal for herself.

