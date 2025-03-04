4 March 2025
Zidan Humbatov starts with victory at “34th Adriatic Pearl”

4 March 2025 12:23
16
IBA Youth World Boxing Cup “Adriatic Pearl” has begun in Budva, Montenegro.

On the first day of the competition, one athlete from the Azerbaijani team stepped into the ring, Idman.biz reports.

In the 54 kg category, Zidan Humbatov faced Kazakhstan's Almaz Nurlan in the round of 16. Our boxer won the match with a 3-1 scoreline (28:28, 29:28, 28:29, 30:27, 29:28). Humbatov will next compete against Ilgiz Korgonbayev from Kyrgyzstan on March 6.
The Azerbaijani team, consisting of three male and four female boxers, is participating in the tournament, which will conclude on March 9.

Idman.biz

