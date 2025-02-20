20 February 2025
Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open

20 February 2025 15:49
Azerbaijani boxers secure two more wins at Dracula Open

The Dracula Open international boxing tournament for young athletes is ongoing in Romania, with Azerbaijan’s national team adding two more victories on the fourth day of competition.

Idman.biz reports that Nihat Gasimov (51 kg) defeated Romania’s Kristian Serban in the round of 16 with a commanding 5:0 victory (29:27, 29:27, 30:26, 30:26, 30:26). Gasimov will now face Ukraine’s Maksim Mashevki, who advanced directly to the quarterfinals.

Zidan Humbatov (54 kg) also made a strong debut, overpowering Romania’s Emzar Gransian in the first round by technical superiority. Humbatov will meet Moldova’s Roman Spak in the quarterfinals.

The tournament will culminate with the final bouts on February 23.

