Three Azerbaijani boxers advance to Dracula Open semifinals

Three members of Azerbaijan's national boxing team have secured spots in the semifinals of the Dracula Open tournament held in Romania.

Idman.biz reports that he youth competition in Braila saw all three Azerbaijani boxers claim victories in their quarterfinal bouts:

Bagir Amirkhanli (60 kg) defeated David Barbu (Romania) by third-round stoppage.

Valeh Eyvazli (67 kg) overcame Rares Pursarea (Romania) with a second-round technical victory.

Mirjalal Miraghayev (80 kg) advanced without a fight after his opponent, Zakhar Doroshenko (Ukraine), failed to appear.

All three fighters have guaranteed at least a bronze medal by reaching the semifinals.

The finals of the Dracula Open will take place on February 23.

Idman.biz