New head coach of women's national boxing team: "Our goal is to win medals at the World Championship"

"The federation is paying special attention to the development of women's boxing. We also give careful attention to each athlete."

This was stated by Ilkin Aghayev, the newly appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s women's boxing team, Idman.biz reports.

The young specialist, whose appointment was announced today, shared his team's goals: "The Women's World Championship will be held in March. The team is currently preparing for it. Initially, we held a training camp in Shaki. After that, we participated in an international tournament in Serbia. There were quite strong boxers there, but despite this, our team performed well in Serbia. Currently, we are continuing our training camp in Baku. Our next goal is to win medals at the Women's World Championship."

Aghayev has been working as a coach for this team for 3 years.

Idman.biz