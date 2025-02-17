17 February 2025
EN

New head coach appointed for the women's boxing team of Azerbaijan

Boxing
News
17 February 2025 13:51
24
The Azerbaijan women's boxing team has officially appointed a new head coach.

Idman.biz reports that the national team will now be led by Ilkin Aghayev.

His primary goals include the development of women’s boxing and achieving success on the international stage.

At 36 years old, İlkin Ağayev had a distinguished boxing career, securing both gold and silver medals at the World Junior Championships, as well as reaching the finals at the European Championships. He has been a multiple-time Azerbaijan champion and winner of several international tournaments. Since 2017, he has worked as a coach and has been with the women’s national team for the past three years.

