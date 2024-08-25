Azerbaijani boxers at the international tournament in Chita

On August 26, the international tournament among young boxers will start in Chita, Russia.

Azerbaijani national team will also test its strength in the 5-day competition.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov (48 kg), Zidan Khumbatov (54 kg), Omar Aslanli, Taghi Nasibov (both 57 kg) and Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg) will compete in the competition under the leadership of head coach Elbrus Rzayev and coach Yadigar Mammadov.

Azerbaijan team, which has already left for the trip, will return to the homeland on August 31.

