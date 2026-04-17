Usyk set for WBC heavyweight defence against Verhoeven in Egypt

Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dutch kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Giza, Egypt, in a bout that brings together two of the most recognisable names from different combat sports backgrounds, Idman.Biz reports.

According to an official statement from the World Boxing Council, Usyk has been granted permission for a voluntary title defence. The fight is expected to draw significant global attention, not only due to the venue near the pyramids, but also because of Verhoeven’s transition from kickboxing into the professional boxing spotlight.

The stakes extend beyond the title defence itself. The winner will be required to face mandatory challenger and interim champion Agit Kabayel in their next fight. The undefeated German holds a perfect record of 27 wins from 27 bouts and has been waiting for his opportunity at the full title.

Usyk, widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted heavyweights of his era, continues to shape his legacy in the division, while Verhoeven’s inclusion adds an element of intrigue given his dominance in kickboxing. The outcome in Giza could set up a high-stakes clash later this year with Kabayel, potentially reshaping the heavyweight landscape.