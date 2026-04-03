6 April 2026
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Jake Paul offers car to Ellie Scotney ahead of undisputed title bid

Boxing
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3 April 2026 10:39
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Jake Paul offers car to Ellie Scotney ahead of undisputed title bid

Jake Paul has made an unusual promise ahead of a key world title fight, offering to buy a car for Ellie Scotney if she achieves a historic milestone.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Paul said he would reward the British champion if she becomes the youngest undisputed champion in boxing history, across both men’s and women’s divisions. “If Ellie Scotney becomes the youngest undisputed champion ever this Sunday night, I’ll buy her a car. She just needs a licence!” he wrote on social media.

The post comes in the build-up to Scotney’s fight against Mayelli Flores on Sunday, 5 April, where she has the chance to unify all major belts in her division. While Paul did not specify what kind of car he would buy, the gesture has added extra intrigue and publicity to an already significant bout.

Scotney is regarded as one of Britain’s most promising fighters and has steadily built momentum in the professional ranks. A victory this weekend would not only cement her status at the top of the sport but also place her in the record books at a remarkably early stage of her career.

Paul, who has positioned himself as both a promoter and a high-profile figure in boxing, continues to use his platform to spotlight major fights and fighters, often blending sport with social media-driven narratives.

Idman.Biz
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