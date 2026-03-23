23 March 2026
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Azerbaijan claim four medals at international boxing tournament in Debrecen - PHOTO

Boxing
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23 March 2026 15:33
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Azerbaijan claim four medals at international boxing tournament in Debrecen - PHOTO

Team secures two silver and two bronze as competition features fighters from 19 countries

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team has finished with four medals at an international tournament held in Debrecen, Hungary, featuring competitors from 19 countries, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the team delivered a solid overall performance, reaching multiple finals and podium finishes across different weight categories as part of their ongoing international schedule.

Amin Mammadzade (55kg) and Hasan Osmanli (80kg) both secured silver medals after advancing to their respective finals, underlining their consistency on the international stage. Meanwhile, Nabi Isgandarov (70kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54kg) completed the campaign with bronze medals.

The event in Debrecen served as an important testing ground for Azerbaijan’s boxers, offering valuable competitive experience against a diverse field of opponents ahead of upcoming major tournaments.

Idman.Biz
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