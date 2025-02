Sarhadchi has strengthened its roster with the addition of two basketball players.

The club has signed Jared Bynum from the USA and Joseph Allen, Idman.biz reports.

Both players have signed contracts that will keep them with the team until the end of the season.

Bynum’s most recent club was Nitra Blue Wings in Slovakia, while Allen played for the VantaBlack Dragons in the Taiwanese league.

Idman.biz