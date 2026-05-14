Aoi Katsura targeting success with Neftchi in FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series

Neftchi Baku have strengthened their squad for the current FIBA 3x3 Women's Series season with the signing of Japanese player Aoi Katsura.

Katsura made her debut for the Baku side during the Manila stage in the Philippines, where Neftchi reached the semi-finals, before travelling to Shanghai for the next tournament, which begins on 16 May.

Speaking to İdman.Biz, the Japanese player reflected on her first experience with the Azerbaijani club and admitted the Manila tournament was an emotional occasion.

“It was a very important and emotional tournament for me,” Katsura said. “At the start of any competition, the team is still getting used to each other in official matches. The atmosphere in the Philippines was fantastic, there were many fans and the level of opponents was very high. I am happy that I was able to represent Neftchi for the first time, even though we were only one step away from the final.”

Katsura also explained why she accepted the offer from the Azerbaijani club, revealing she already knew several members of the squad and coaching staff.

“I already knew Dina Ulyanova, Aleksandra Mollenhauer, Brianna Fraser and coach Ratоmir Delic,” she said. “I have been playing 3x3 basketball for several years, so I adapted quickly to the team’s style. We did not have much time to prepare, but I managed to settle into the rhythm quite fast.”

Despite spending many years with the Japanese national team, Katsura admitted she had always wanted to test herself abroad.

“With Neftchi, I finally got that opportunity,” she added.

The player also expressed confidence in the club’s ambitions ahead of the Shanghai stage, where Neftchi will face Dutch side Amsterdam 3x3 in the group phase.

“I think this team has huge potential,” Katsura said. “We showed character in Manila and fought for every moment on the court. We want to continue in the same spirit in Shanghai. There are still things we can improve, but it is only the beginning of the season and there are many tournaments ahead. I want to keep progressing with Neftchi, win as many matches as possible and represent the club worthily on the international stage. I believe we can achieve serious results.”