6 May 2026
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Azerbaijan could have up to four clubs in European basketball competitions

Basketball
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6 May 2026 15:57
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Azerbaijan could have up to four clubs in European basketball competitions

Azerbaijan Basketball Federation sporting director Turgay Zeytingez has spoken about the possibility of several Azerbaijani clubs competing in European tournaments next season.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Zeytingez stated in an interview with AzerTAc that Azerbaijan could be represented by three or even four teams in continental competitions.

“I think three or four Azerbaijani clubs could play in European competitions,” he said. “Meetings with local clubs are currently ongoing, and we will also hold talks with FIBA. The season has just ended, and discussions are only beginning. It is still too early to say anything definite. We need to understand the ambitions and goals of our teams.”

Azerbaijan increased its presence on the European basketball stage during the current season. Sabah BK competed in the Basketball Champions League qualification rounds, while Neftchi BK and Absheron Lions represented the country in the FIBA Europe Cup.

The growing interest in international participation reflects the rapid development of basketball in Azerbaijan in recent years, with clubs investing more heavily in infrastructure, foreign players and youth development programmes.

Further discussions with FIBA are expected in the coming weeks as clubs evaluate budgets, squad planning and their readiness for European competition.

Idman.Biz
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