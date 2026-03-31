31 March 2026
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LeBron matches Abdul-Jabbar record as Lakers beat Wizards

Basketball
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31 March 2026 10:12
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LeBron matches Abdul-Jabbar record as Lakers beat Wizards

LeBron James matched Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record for total wins as the Los Angeles Lakers secured a 120–101 victory over the Washington Wizards in an NBA regular-season game, İdman.Biz reports.

The 40-year-old produced another standout performance, recording a triple-double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, underlining his continued influence deep into his career.

The result marked James’s 1,228th win across regular season and playoffs combined, drawing him level with Abdul-Jabbar at the top of the all-time list. The milestone further strengthens his case as one of the most durable and successful players in NBA history.

The Lakers controlled the game throughout, pulling away in the second half to secure a comfortable win as they continue their push for a strong finish to the season.

Idman.Biz
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