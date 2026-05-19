Sabah discover likely Champions League first qualifying round opponents

Sabah FK have gained a clearer picture of their potential opponents in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after the majority of the seeded clubs for the draw became known.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the preliminary stage of Europe’s premier club competition will feature 28 teams battling for progression to the next round.

Sabah, who will represent Azerbaijan as national champions, are expected to be placed in the unseeded pot during the draw.

Thirteen of the 14 seeded clubs that could face the Baku side have already been identified:

Shamrock Rovers

KuPS

Drita

Lincoln Red Imps

Borac Banja Luka

Víkingur Reykjavík

Kairat

Universitatea Craiova

Riga FC

KÍ Klaksvík

Flora

Larne

Petrocub Hîncești

The draw for the first qualifying round is scheduled to take place on 16 June.

First-leg matches will be played on 7 and 8 July, while the return fixtures are set for 14 and 15 July.

Sabah secured their place in the Champions League qualifiers after winning the Azerbaijani title, marking another important step in the club’s rapid rise in domestic football.