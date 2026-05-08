8 May 2026
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LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 300 playoff games

Basketball
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8 May 2026 12:37
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LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 300 playoff games

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to appear in 300 playoff games during the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Lakers were defeated 125-107 as Oklahoma City extended their lead in the Western Conference semi-final series to 2-0.

LeBron finished the game with 23 points, but the night was ultimately defined by another remarkable achievement in his legendary career. At 41 years old, the four-time NBA champion continues to rewrite league history nearly two decades after making his playoff debut.

James already holds numerous NBA postseason records, including the most playoff points in league history. Reaching the 300-game mark further underlines his extraordinary longevity and consistency at the highest level of basketball.

The Lakers now face mounting pressure heading into Game 3 as the top-seeded Thunder continue to impress with their pace, defensive intensity and depth. Oklahoma City, led by MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, remain one of the favourites to reach the NBA Finals this season.

Idman.Biz
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