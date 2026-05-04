Angel Reese storyline takes centre stage as Pistons beat Magic in dramatic Game 7 - PHOTO/VIDEO

The Detroit Pistons secured a decisive 116–94 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 7 to clinch their NBA playoff series 4-3, advancing after a dominant performance on home court.

According to Idman.biz, the atmosphere at the Little Caesars Arena was electric, with fans repeatedly chanting the name of Angel Reese during the game. The chants were linked to an off-court storyline involving Wendell Carter Jr. of the Magic, who is currently in a relationship with the WNBA star.

The personal subplot added extra tension to the series, particularly given Carter’s previous connection to the former partner of Pistons centre Jalen Duren. The dynamic appeared to resonate with the home crowd, fuelling an already charged Game 7 environment.

On the court, Detroit delivered a commanding display, pulling away as the game progressed. Duren played a key role, finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds, helping his side control both ends of the floor in the decisive contest.

Reese also contributed to the narrative surrounding the matchup, sharing a highlight on social media of Carter’s emphatic dunk during the series - a moment that drew widespread attention among fans.

With the 4-3 series win, the Pistons move on to the next stage of the playoffs, capping a hard-fought contest that combined high-level basketball with an unusual off-court storyline.