Raptors make history with stunning scoring run in rout of Magic

The Toronto Raptors produced a historic performance in their emphatic 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic, registering a remarkable scoring run that set a new NBA record, Idman.Biz reports.

According to official statistics, Toronto scored 31 consecutive points during the first half, marking the longest such streak since detailed NBA records have been kept. For more than seven minutes, only one team managed to get on the scoreboard, underlining the Raptors’ complete dominance.

The surge effectively decided the contest early, with Toronto overwhelming their opponents through fast-paced offence and relentless pressure. It was one of the most one-sided stretches seen in the league this season and a rare statistical milestone in modern NBA play.

For Orlando, the defeat extended a difficult run of form. The Magic have now lost seven of their last eight games, raising further concerns about consistency as the season progresses.

Toronto’s performance not only secured a convincing victory but also etched their name into the league’s record books with a sequence unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon.