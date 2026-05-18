Sabah appoint Lazar Spasić as new head coach on three-year deal – İDMAN.BİZ EXCLUSIVE

A new era is beginning at Sabah BK as the Azerbaijani champions have reached an agreement with Serbian coach Lazar Spasić.

As reported by İDMAN.BİZ, the 33-year-old specialist has signed a three-year contract with the four-time Azerbaijani champions, becoming the successor to Lithuanian coach Rimas Kurtinaitis.

Spasić arrives in Baku after working with German club EWE Baskets Oldenburg. He initially joined the Bundesliga side as an assistant coach before later taking charge of the team during a difficult stage of the season. Under his leadership, Oldenburg managed to improve their results and stabilize their position in the German championship.

Despite his young age, Spasić is already considered one of the most promising representatives of the new generation of Serbian basketball coaches. Before moving to Germany, he also worked successfully in Serbia with KK Zdravlje Leskovac and KK Vršac, where he earned a reputation as a tactically flexible and energetic coach.

For Sabah, the appointment could mark an important new chapter. After several dominant seasons under Kurtinaitis, including four consecutive Azerbaijani league titles, the club appears ready to build its future around a younger coach with long-term ambitions and modern basketball ideas.

Sabah are also preparing for another campaign on the European stage, with the club expected to compete again in the Basketball Champions League qualifiers next season.