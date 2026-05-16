16 May 2026
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Neftchi women’s 3x3 team set for Shanghai World Series challenge

Basketball
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16 May 2026 11:11
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Neftchi women’s 3x3 team set for Shanghai World Series challenge

The women’s 3x3 basketball team of Neftchi will begin its campaign today at the Shanghai stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Series in China.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team coached by Ratomir Delic is scheduled to play two matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Neftchi will first take on the Thailand national team before facing Dutch club Amsterdam later in the day.

The Azerbaijani side arrive in Shanghai after continuing to strengthen their international profile in women’s 3x3 basketball. Earlier this season, the club added Japanese player Aoi Katsura to the squad as part of its preparations for the World Series campaign.

The Shanghai stage of the competition will conclude on 17 May and features several of the top-ranked 3x3 teams from around the world.

Idman.Biz
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