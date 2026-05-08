Neftchi women advance to Manila quarter-finals after unbeaten group stage run

Neftchi women's 3x3 basketball team will play in the quarter-finals of the FIBA 3x3 World Series stage taking place in Manila after an impressive unbeaten run in the group stage.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the team coached by Ratko Delic is set to face the Mongolia women's national 3x3 basketball team in the last-eight clash.

The winner of the match will advance to the semi-finals, where they will meet either the United States or Mongolian club side Ulaanbaatar Amazons.

Neftchi booked their place in the quarter-finals with two strong performances on the opening day of the tournament. The Azerbaijani representatives defeated Poland 22-14 before edging past China 19-17 in a tightly contested encounter.

The results continued Neftchi’s growing reputation on the international 3x3 scene, with the club increasingly becoming one of Azerbaijan’s most successful women’s basketball projects in recent years.