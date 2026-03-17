Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s team praised after silver medal at FIBA Champions Cup

Azerbaijan’s women’s 3x3 basketball team have been praised for their strong performance at the FIBA Champions Cup in Bangkok, where they secured a silver medal after reaching the final of the prestigious tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

Team member Tatiana Deniskina described the result as a deserved achievement, highlighting the team’s determination and ability to overcome strong opponents on their way to the final.

“Winning silver at the Champions Cup in Bangkok is a very worthy result,” Deniskina said in a comment to AZERTAC. “Of course, once you reach the final you always want to win the gold medal. But the team showed great character and played good basketball, defeating strong opponents along the way.”

She added that the tournament provided important experience as Azerbaijan continues its preparations for the battle to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“This competition was an important step forward and valuable experience for our team as we look ahead to the Olympic qualification process,” Deniskina noted.

Deniskina also spoke about the final against the Netherlands, acknowledging the strength of the European side.

“The Netherlands are a strong and experienced team that performs at a high level. Our defeat in the final came down to our own mistakes, their accurate shooting and the fatigue that built up after several intense games during the tournament,” she explained.

Despite the loss in the final, the Azerbaijani player emphasised that reaching the championship game and securing the silver medal represents a major success for the country and a promising start to the season.

The Netherlands, who won the three-day tournament, also secured qualification for the Olympic qualifying event.