17 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s team praised after silver medal at FIBA Champions Cup

Basketball
News
17 March 2026 16:08
24
Azerbaijan’s 3x3 women’s team praised after silver medal at FIBA Champions Cup

Azerbaijan’s women’s 3x3 basketball team have been praised for their strong performance at the FIBA Champions Cup in Bangkok, where they secured a silver medal after reaching the final of the prestigious tournament, İdman.Biz reports.

Team member Tatiana Deniskina described the result as a deserved achievement, highlighting the team’s determination and ability to overcome strong opponents on their way to the final.

“Winning silver at the Champions Cup in Bangkok is a very worthy result,” Deniskina said in a comment to AZERTAC. “Of course, once you reach the final you always want to win the gold medal. But the team showed great character and played good basketball, defeating strong opponents along the way.”

She added that the tournament provided important experience as Azerbaijan continues its preparations for the battle to qualify for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“This competition was an important step forward and valuable experience for our team as we look ahead to the Olympic qualification process,” Deniskina noted.

Deniskina also spoke about the final against the Netherlands, acknowledging the strength of the European side.

“The Netherlands are a strong and experienced team that performs at a high level. Our defeat in the final came down to our own mistakes, their accurate shooting and the fatigue that built up after several intense games during the tournament,” she explained.

Despite the loss in the final, the Azerbaijani player emphasised that reaching the championship game and securing the silver medal represents a major success for the country and a promising start to the season.

The Netherlands, who won the three-day tournament, also secured qualification for the Olympic qualifying event.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Three teams secure direct quarter-final spots in Azerbaijan Basketball League
16 March 17:47
Basketball

Three teams secure direct quarter-final spots in Azerbaijan Basketball League

Sabah and Absheron Lions confirm top places in Group A as Ordub clinches Group B
Champions Cup showed how much we have improved - Brianna Fraser
16 March 16:43
Basketball

Champions Cup showed how much we have improved - Brianna Fraser

Azerbaijan 3x3 basketball star reflects on silver medal in Bangkok and the team’s growing ambitions
Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 team named for FIBA Champions Cup debut
9 March 17:14
Basketball

Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 team named for FIBA Champions Cup debut

National side set to face Canada, Thailand and Spain as tournament offers pathway to World Cup and Olympic qualification

LeBron James breaks NBA record for most career field goals made
6 March 12:04
Basketball

LeBron James breaks NBA record for most career field goals made - VIDEO

Lakers star surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing mark while continuing to chase another historic milestone
Oleksandr Usyk sets sights on Ukrainian presidency after boxing career
3 March 11:00
Basketball

Oleksandr Usyk sets sights on Ukrainian presidency after boxing career

Unified heavyweight champion says he will not consider roles “below president”
Half-court strike by Azerbaijan international sparks social media buzz - VIDEO
28 February 16:05
Basketball

Half-court strike by Azerbaijan international sparks social media buzz - VIDEO

Akperov’s long-range effort proves pivotal in dramatic win over Ireland

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history