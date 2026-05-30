30 May 2026
EN

Former Sheki coach Meric takes new role at Azerbaijan Basketball Federation

Basketball
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30 May 2026 14:01
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Former Sheki coach Meric takes new role at Azerbaijan Basketball Federation

Former Sheki basketball club head coach Bedri Meric has been appointed to a new role within the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation following more than a decade of work with the club.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the experienced coach will continue his career as coordinator of Azerbaijan’s boys’ youth national teams.

Meric played a significant role in the development and success of Sheki over the past 12 seasons, helping the club establish itself as one of the competitive sides in Azerbaijani basketball.

Under his leadership, Sheki won bronze medals in the 2024/2025 Azerbaijan Championship, while during the 2025/2026 campaign the team reached the semi-finals of the Azerbaijan Cup for the first time in club history.

The appointment is seen as part of the federation’s wider efforts to strengthen youth basketball development in the country and build a stronger pathway for young talent into the senior national teams.

Azerbaijan Basketball Federation officials have increasingly focused on long-term development projects in recent years as the sport continues to grow across the country.

Idman.Biz
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