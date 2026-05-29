Panathinaikos disinfect arena after Olympiacos EuroLeague triumph

Panathinaikos have announced that a full disinfection procedure was carried out at their home arena shortly after bitter rivals Olympiacos celebrated their EuroLeague title there.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Greek basketball club published photos on social media showing workers in full chemical protection suits disinfecting the OAKA Olympic Indoor Hall.

The timing of the announcement quickly attracted attention among fans, as Olympiacos had just lifted the EuroLeague trophy on Panathinaikos’ home court following victory in the Final Four championship game.

In the decisive final, Olympiacos defeated Real Madrid 92-85 to secure the continental crown and celebrate in front of thousands inside the arena traditionally associated with their fiercest domestic rivals.

The rivalry between Panathinaikos and Olympiacos is widely regarded as one of the most intense in European sport, with clashes between the Athens and Piraeus clubs carrying enormous historical and emotional significance across both basketball and football.

Many supporters interpreted Panathinaikos’ social media post as a sarcastic response to seeing Olympiacos celebrate a major European success inside their arena.