NTD completed two more transfers for the season.

Idman.biz reports that the club's press service announced the signing of American basketball players Detrek Browning and Tyree Boykin.

Both players have signed contracts valid until the end of the current season.

The 29-year-old Detrek Browning last played for Zastal in the Polish league, while the 26-year-old Tyree Boykin recently represented Georgia's TSU club.

Idman.biz