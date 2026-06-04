Donald Trump Expected to Attend NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on 8 June, according to reports from The Athletic, İdman.Biz reports.

Trump is reportedly planning to watch the game from the stands at the iconic New York arena, prompting additional security arrangements ahead of the event. Officials are said to have strengthened safety measures in preparation for the possible appearance of the US President.

This would not be the first time Trump has expressed interest in attending a major NBA playoff game. Earlier in the postseason, he indicated that he planned to watch a potential fifth game of the Eastern Conference Finals in person. However, that fixture never took place after the Knicks completed a four-game sweep to secure their place in the championship series.

The Knicks have made a strong start to the NBA Finals, defeating the Spurs in the opening game to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The franchise is chasing its first NBA title in decades, while San Antonio is looking to add another championship to its rich history.

Madison Square Garden is expected to be at full capacity for the contest, with the presence of the President likely to add even more attention to one of the biggest sporting events in the United States.