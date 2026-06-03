4 June 2026
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Ganja volleyball player Olena Napalkova called up to Ukraine national team

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3 June 2026 15:52
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Ganja volleyball player Olena Napalkova called up to Ukraine national team

Volleyball player Olena Napalkova, who represents Azerbaijani club Ganja, has been called up to the Ukraine national team, İdman.Biz reports.

According to information released by the Ganja volleyball club, Ukraine head coach Jakub Gluszak included Napalkova in the squad for the upcoming Volleyball Nations League matches and the European Championship.

Ukraine will begin their Nations League campaign in Canada, where the team are scheduled to face the United States, Germany, Japan and France between 3 and 7 June.

The Ukrainian side will then continue preparations for the European Championship, where they will compete in Group B. Matches in that stage of the tournament are set to take place in the Czech Republic from 21 to 27 August.

Napalkova’s call-up is seen as an important achievement both for the player and for Azerbaijani club volleyball, as more athletes competing in the country continue to attract international attention.

The Volleyball Nations League is regarded as one of the strongest competitions in international volleyball, bringing together many of the world’s leading national teams ahead of major continental and global tournaments.

Idman.Biz
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