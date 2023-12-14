14 December 2023
EN

"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"

Basketball
News
14 December 2023 14:30
"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"

"We could not play with the full team. It affected us."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Sarhadchi" basketball club Vladimir Boshnjak.

The Serbian specialist evaluated the match they lost to "Khazri" with the score of 100:117 in the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Championship: "The absence of Ben Stevens caused us difficulties. Also, the opponent played well. We lost in one-on-one battles. We need new players. This is very important for us. We are already receiving consecutive defeats. I hope we have better matches ahead. It was not bad in the first part, but then the situation changed. In the second half, we generally performed poorly, we lost a lot of balls. We need to work on them."

It should be noted that "Sarhadchi" is seventh with 10 points after the XVIII round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."
12:07
Basketball

Turkish specialist: "If we want to become the champion of Azerbaijan..."

After the VIII round, "Khazri" is the leader with 15 points
"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW
11 December 17:54
Basketball

"Sumgayit" basketball player: "3-point shots have become my calling card" - INTERVIEW

American basketball player of "Sumgayit" Lenard Dixon gave an interview to the press service of the club.
"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish
11 December 16:13
Basketball

"Khazri" will start, "Jalilabad" will finish

The games will be held in 4 days
Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started
10 December 19:38
Basketball

Turkey's preparation of the girls' national team has started

The Azerbaijan national team consisting of girls basketball players under 16 years of age has started a training camp in Turkey
Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"
10 December 17:11
Basketball

Nikola Bozinovski: "We managed to make a comeback"

"We started the game badly. The opponent punished us by taking advantage of mistakes in our defense."
"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO
10 December 13:57
Basketball

"Sabah" won in Sheki - VIDEO

Today, the seventh round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor