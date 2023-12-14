"Sarhadchi" head coach: "We need new players"

"We could not play with the full team. It affected us."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Sarhadchi" basketball club Vladimir Boshnjak.

The Serbian specialist evaluated the match they lost to "Khazri" with the score of 100:117 in the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Championship: "The absence of Ben Stevens caused us difficulties. Also, the opponent played well. We lost in one-on-one battles. We need new players. This is very important for us. We are already receiving consecutive defeats. I hope we have better matches ahead. It was not bad in the first part, but then the situation changed. In the second half, we generally performed poorly, we lost a lot of balls. We need to work on them."

It should be noted that "Sarhadchi" is seventh with 10 points after the XVIII round.

