6 June 2026
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Azerbaijan set for Germany clash in Women's 3x3 World Cup quarter-finals

Basketball
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6 June 2026 11:40
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Azerbaijan set for Germany clash in Women's 3x3 World Cup quarter-finals

Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team will continue their campaign at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Warsaw on Friday with a quarter-final showdown against Germany, Idman.Biz.

The team, coached by Ratomir Delic, booked their place in the last eight after defeating Lithuania 14-12 in the play-in round on Thursday. The quarter-final encounter is scheduled to tip off at 21:00 Baku time.

Azerbaijan have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, producing a series of impressive performances against higher-ranked opponents. The squad will now aim to extend their historic run and secure a place in the semi-finals of the world championship.

Idman.Biz
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