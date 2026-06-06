Azerbaijan set for Germany clash in Women's 3x3 World Cup quarter-finals

Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball national team will continue their campaign at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Warsaw on Friday with a quarter-final showdown against Germany, Idman.Biz.

The team, coached by Ratomir Delic, booked their place in the last eight after defeating Lithuania 14-12 in the play-in round on Thursday. The quarter-final encounter is scheduled to tip off at 21:00 Baku time.

Azerbaijan have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament, producing a series of impressive performances against higher-ranked opponents. The squad will now aim to extend their historic run and secure a place in the semi-finals of the world championship.