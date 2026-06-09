Trump booed as Spurs beat Knicks in NBA Finals Game 3 - VIDEO

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New York Knicks 115-111 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the game at Madison Square Garden was marked not only by the action on the court but also by the presence of US President Donald Trump. Before tip-off, Trump appeared on the arena's giant screen during the playing of the national anthem, prompting a mixed reaction from the crowd, with some fans booing the president.

Trump attended the game under heightened security measures. His appearance was described as a historic moment, as he became the first sitting US president to watch an NBA Finals game live from the arena.

On the court, San Antonio was led by French star Victor Wembanyama, who delivered an outstanding performance with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Knicks received 32 points from Jalen Brunson, but his efforts were not enough to prevent the team's first defeat of the Finals series.

The victory gives the Spurs renewed momentum as they look to level the series in the coming games, while New York remains two wins away from capturing the NBA championship.