New York stage historic comeback to move one win away from NBA title

The fourth game of the NBA Finals took place in the United States, with the New York Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs in front of their home crowd, İdman.biz reports, İdman.Biz reports.

In one of the most dramatic games in Finals history, New York completed a stunning comeback to claim a 107-106 victory (22:41, 27:35, 26:14, 32:16).

The Knicks found themselves trailing by 29 points in the third quarter after San Antonio dominated the opening half. However, the hosts gradually reduced the gap before producing a remarkable turnaround in the closing minutes.

The decisive moment came with just 1.2 seconds left on the clock when OG Anunoby grabbed an offensive rebound and converted the game-winning basket to put New York ahead for the first time when it mattered most.

The Spurs still had one final possession, but their last-second attempt missed the target, allowing the Knicks to celebrate a memorable victory.

With the win, New York now leads the best-of-seven series 3-1 and stands just one victory away from securing the NBA championship. Game 5 is scheduled for June 14.