Trump visit forces cancellation of Knicks fan watch party

New York police have cancelled a planned outdoor watch party for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the "New York Knicks" and the "San Antonio Spurs" due to heightened security measures surrounding the attendance of US President Donald Trump, İdman.Biz reports.

According to ESPN, the decision was made in coordination with the United States Secret Service and announced less than 24 hours before tip-off. The event had been scheduled to take place outside Madison Square Garden, where thousands of fans were expected to gather to watch the game on giant screens.

Officials noted that large public viewing events have previously posed logistical and security challenges for the New York Police Department, even without a presidential visit. Trump's presence at the game significantly increased security requirements around the arena and surrounding areas.

The "Knicks" have also advised supporters attending the game to arrive at least two hours before the start due to enhanced screening procedures and additional security checkpoints.

New York currently lead the NBA Finals series 2-0 and are aiming to move one step closer to a historic championship. The third game is scheduled to take place on 9 June.