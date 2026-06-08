8 June 2026
EN

Trump visit forces cancellation of Knicks fan watch party

Basketball
News
8 June 2026 11:23
27
Trump visit forces cancellation of Knicks fan watch party

New York police have cancelled a planned outdoor watch party for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the "New York Knicks" and the "San Antonio Spurs" due to heightened security measures surrounding the attendance of US President Donald Trump, İdman.Biz reports.

According to ESPN, the decision was made in coordination with the United States Secret Service and announced less than 24 hours before tip-off. The event had been scheduled to take place outside Madison Square Garden, where thousands of fans were expected to gather to watch the game on giant screens.

Officials noted that large public viewing events have previously posed logistical and security challenges for the New York Police Department, even without a presidential visit. Trump's presence at the game significantly increased security requirements around the arena and surrounding areas.

The "Knicks" have also advised supporters attending the game to arrive at least two hours before the start due to enhanced screening procedures and additional security checkpoints.

New York currently lead the NBA Finals series 2-0 and are aiming to move one step closer to a historic championship. The third game is scheduled to take place on 9 June.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan set for Germany clash in Women's 3x3 World Cup quarter-finals
6 June 11:40
Basketball

Azerbaijan set for Germany clash in Women's 3x3 World Cup quarter-finals

Ratomiр Delic's side secured their place in the last eight after edging Lithuania in a tense play-in contest
Donald Trump Expected to Attend NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden
4 June 12:54
Basketball

Donald Trump Expected to Attend NBA Finals Game at Madison Square Garden

Enhanced security measures reportedly introduced ahead of possible presidential visit
Ganja volleyball player Olena Napalkova called up to Ukraine national team
3 June 15:52
Basketball

Ganja volleyball player Olena Napalkova called up to Ukraine national team

Outside hitter included in squad for Nations League and European Championship campaign

Former Sheki coach Meric takes new role at Azerbaijan Basketball Federation
30 May 14:01
Basketball

Former Sheki coach Meric takes new role at Azerbaijan Basketball Federation

Experienced specialist appointed coordinator of national youth teams after successful spell with Sheki
Panathinaikos disinfect arena after Olympiacos EuroLeague triumph
29 May 16:36
Basketball

Panathinaikos disinfect arena after Olympiacos EuroLeague triumph

Greek giants post photos of chemical protection crews after fierce rivals celebrated title on their home court
Sabah discover likely Champions League first qualifying round opponents
19 May 13:43
Basketball

Sabah discover likely Champions League first qualifying round opponents

Azerbaijan champions set to enter draw as unseeded side ahead of June ceremony

Most read

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia
6 June 17:54
Football

Real Madrid preparing €150m move for Kvaratskhelia

Spanish giants reportedly ready to test PSG's resolve with blockbuster offer for Georgian star
Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise
5 June 18:15
World football

Real Madrid prepare €150m move for Michael Olise

Bayern Munich star reportedly identified as Florentino Perez's top transfer target
Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona
6 June 10:59
Football

Boateng admits he lied about Messi to join Barcelona

Former midfielder says he was asked to present Barcelona as his favourite club despite supporting Real Madrid and admiring Cristiano Ronaldo
Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026
6 June 16:12
World Cup 2026

Messi and Ronaldo set to make World Cup history in 2026

Argentina and Portugal stars are on course to become the first players ever to appear at six FIFA World Cups