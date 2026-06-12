Fraser ruled out of FIBA 3x3 Women's Series event in Sumgayit

Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball national team player Brianna Fraser will miss the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Women's Series stage in Sumgayit due to injury.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Report.az, Fraser has suffered a muscle injury and is expected to undergo treatment for the next two to three weeks, ruling her out of the international tournament.

The absence of Fraser is a significant setback for Azerbaijan, as she has been one of the leading figures in the national team's recent performances on the international 3x3 circuit. Her experience and scoring ability have played an important role in the team's development and competitiveness.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series stage in Sumgayit is scheduled to take place on June 20-21 at Sumgayit Boulevard. The event will bring together some of the world's top women's 3x3 teams and is expected to attract considerable interest from local basketball fans.

Despite Fraser's absence, Azerbaijan will aim to make the most of home-court advantage as it competes against strong international opposition in one of the most prestigious tournaments on the 3x3 calendar.