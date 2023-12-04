4 December 2023
Kevin Medina will not be able to play for at least 3 months, he will be operated abroad

4 December 2023 18:47
The situation of "Qarabag" player Kevin Medina has been clarified.

According to the news provided by the club to Idman.biz, the Colombian defender underwent an MRI examination and found a tenon-tendon fracture in the upper part of the right thigh.

He will be out of action for at least 3 months due to injury.

Medina will be operated abroad in the near future. After that, it will become clear that he will return to the ranks in a few months.

It should be noted that Medina was injured in the game against "Molde" in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The player, who could not continue the match, gave his place to Badavi Huseynov in the 77th minute.

