4 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijan football
News
3 December 2023 18:55
5th draw in a row from Ramil Sheydayev

Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev's team lost points again in the Thai Championship.

Idman.biz reports that "Buriram" has drawn 5 times in a row.

In the match against Muang Tong United, Ramil was in the starting lineup, but was replaced at halftime. "Buriram" took the lead twice in the away match, but could not protect the victory score. Sheydayev's team is on the 5th place with 18 points after 10 games.

It should be noted that "Buriram" will face "Nakhon Pathom" on December 9.

Idman.biz

