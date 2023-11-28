The last training of "Qarabag" before the trip to Norway - VIDEO - PHOTO

"Qarabag" started its last training session in Baku before the game against "Molde" in the European League.

Idman.biz reports that the first 15 minutes of the training of Gurban Gurbanov's team were open to the press.

The team went to the training session at "Azersun Arena" with the full team.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" will leave for Norway on November 29. On the same day, a press conference will be held with the participation of head coach Gurban Gurbanov. The event will start at 22:00 Baku time. The match will start on November 30, at 00:00 Baku time.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz